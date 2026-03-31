Fire deaths are up in Cincinnati. How to prepare yourself and home

Hamilton County has seen at least eight fire-related deaths so far in 2026. The county averages around 11 accidental fire deaths annually, according to coroner’s office data.

Fire departments in the area are working to educate the public on things they can do to prevent fires and protect themselves in the event of a blaze.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank C. McKinley about factors that could be at play when it comes to the increase in fatalities and prevention measures you can take.

Guests:

Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank C. McKinley

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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