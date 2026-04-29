Kharkiv delegation to run in the Flying Pig

A delegation from Kharkiv, Ukraine, arrived in Cincinnati Monday. Members will compete in the Flying Pig Marathon this Sunday.

On Cincinnati Edition, they join us to discuss their work with wounded soldiers and veterans. And we’ll see how the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership is helping students cope with the trauma of war.

Guests:



Vadym Kovalenko, running in the Flying Pig to raise funds for the medical care in Kharkiv

Maksym Bondarev, general director, municipal enterprise Regional Olympic Training Center “Akvaarena”

Viktoria Mariniuk, board member, Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership

Bob Herring, president, Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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