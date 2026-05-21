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Will submetering ruling expand protections for tenants?

Published May 21, 2026 at 10:11 AM EDT
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It’s called submetering. Now an Ohio Supreme Court ruling is calling for regulations on companies that resell electricity to apartment tenants.

But could new legislation weaken those protections for renters? On Cincinnati Edition we discuss whether submetering companies should be regarded as public utilities and subject to regulation.

Guests:

  • Teresa Ringenbach, co-founder and regulatory and policy lead, Bloom Advisory Partners
  • Mark Whitt , managing partner, Whitt Sturtevant LLP         
  • Maureen Willis, agency director, Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel   

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionOhio Supreme CourtPUCOelectricity
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