Art created in youth detention

What stories would young people in lock up tell if they were given the chance? A new exhibit at the Contemporary Arts Center puts the perspectives of young people in Hamilton County youth detention on the walls.

“Voices Unheard: Art, Identity, and Experience,” is a collaboration of the CAC and the Hamilton County Juvenile Court. Photographs, words and music by the students reflect their personal experiences, identity and growth.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the experiences of young people in detention and the Youth Center's Cincinnati Public School where some of the work for this exhibition took shape.

Guests:



Kari Bloom, Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge

Penny Harris, art teacher, Cincinnati Public Schools

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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