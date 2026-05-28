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Dr. Oz visits with DeWine, Yost's exit interview, plus more top stories

Published May 28, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Dr. Mehmet Oz says he’s got Gov. Mike DeWine’s back on home health fraud claims. On the Cincinnati Edition Friday news review, we discuss what the Trump administration’s top official over Medicaid and Medicare says Ohio needs to do to crack down on fraud.

Plus, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost reflects on his political career as he prepares to leave office.

Tenants sue the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority as a former property manager is accused of stealing their rent.

And could the city finally bridge the physical gap between Downtown and The Banks?

 
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Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionMike DeWineDave Yost
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