Ohio considers new restrictions on sports betting. Who wins when gamblers get hooked?

In the years since Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana legalized sports betting, the industry raked in loads of tax revenue for the states and a flood of calls to gambling addition hotlines.

Now Ohio is considering new guardrails on gambling.

In a game with the allure of huge payouts, is anyone truly winning?

Reporter Danny Funt shows that more than just gambling addiction is troubling this industry in his new book Everybody Loses: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling.

Guests:



Haley BeMiller, state government reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Danny Funt, author, “Everybody Loses: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling”

This segment was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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