How does Cincinnati fare for renters?

Earlier this year, the 2026 investment forecast from Institutional Property Advisors ranked Cincinnati among the top five U.S. markets for apartment rent growth. That sounds like good news for developers, but what does it mean for renters?

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look at the rental market in the Queen City and how it compares to other cities in the U.S.

Guests:



Gary Painter, professor of real estate, University of Cincinnati College of Business

Casey Weldon, reporter, Axios Local - Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast