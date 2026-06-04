EV cost comparisons

How much did you pay the last time you filled up? Are you ready to say goodbye to the gas pump for good and get an electric vehicle instead?



On Cincinnati Edition, we do the math and discuss the true cost savings on EVs including how expensive it can be to purchase an electric vehicle, whether they cost more to insure, what kind of battery life you can expect and how quickly they depreciate. Plus, we’ll answer all your questions about owning and driving electric.

Guests:



Aarian Marshall, staff writer, Wired Magazine

Chris Celek, board member, Electric Vehicle Association of Ohio

Rick Liston, board member, Electric Vehicle Association of Ohio

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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