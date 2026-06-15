LifeWise staff and volunteer charged with child sex crimes

Two former employees and a volunteer at LifeWise Academy have either been arrested or pled guilty to sex crimes against children. The men were not reported to have assaulted children during LifeWise programming.

LifeWise allows public school students to participate in off-campus Bible-based programming during the school day. A volunteer group of parents uncovered the connection between the three suspects and LifeWise and are now demanding more state oversight.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the parent volunteers and discuss whether there is currently any state oversight or screening process for staff and volunteers of LifeWise.

Guests:

George Shillcock, reporter, WOSU

Molly Gaines, co-founder, Secular Education Association

Zach Parrish, co-founder, Secular Education Association

Cincinnati Edition invited LifeWise onto the program. They responded with this statement:

"The safety and well-being of students is LifeWise’s highest priority. Any situation involving crimes against minors is deeply disturbing. Importantly, LifeWise has received zero reports of misconduct involving LifeWise students in connection with these matters or during LifeWise activities more broadly.

Individuals involved in misconduct served in either volunteer or staff roles with local LifeWise chapters for a short time and are no longer affiliated with the organization. In each case, the individual completed and passed the required background screening process when they began serving, which revealed no disqualifying offenses or prior criminal history.

LifeWise maintains strict child safety policies designed to provide multiple layers of accountability. All staff and volunteers undergo background screenings through ADP Screening and Selection Services prior to serving. In addition, students are never left one-on-one with a single adult during LifeWise programming, and multiple adults are present in classrooms and student settings at all times. LifeWise also requires mandated reporter training and other child safety procedures.

Unfortunately, individuals accused of crimes against minors have appeared in many types of youth-serving organizations and institutions across society. That reality is precisely why LifeWise maintains rigorous screening, supervision, and accountability measures and continually evaluates ways to strengthen safeguards designed to protect children."

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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