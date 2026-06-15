What Ohio Supreme Court ruling could mean for survivors of domestic violence and their safety

An Ohio Supreme Court ruling earlier this month raises questions for domestic violence survivors.

The court ruled a man with a 20-year-old felony domestic violence conviction can ask lower courts to restore his right to own a gun.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the ruling, its implications and the help that’s available for survivors.

Guests:



Kristin Shrimplin, president and CEO, Women Helping Women

Ivory McGuire, senior supervising attorney, Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati

This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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