Are more Congressional Republicans willing to vote against President Trump's agenda?

President Trump has shown his willingness to back challengers to GOP incumbents who disagree with his administration’s policies.

And politicians like Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie have seen how powerful the Trump endorsement can be.

But with fewer primary elections hanging over their heads, are more Republicans in Congress feeling emboldened to vote against the president?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the state of Congress, the issues that could affect midterm election results and what all this means for the president’s agenda.

Guests:



Chad Pergram, senior Congressional correspondent, Fox News

David Niven, PhD, professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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