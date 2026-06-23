Saving Roselawn's last grocery

Roselawn neighbors don’t want to see their community turn into another food dessert. Now there’s hope to save the Save-a-Lot.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the future of the neighborhood's only remaining grocery and how the city is working with the retiring owner of the Save-a-Lot to transition the store to new ownership.

Guests:



Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Annie Ruth Napier, president, Roselawn Community Council

Renee Mahaffey Harris, president and CEO, Center for Closing the Health Gap

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast