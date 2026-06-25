Hiking and biking your way through the Tri-State this summer

It’s great weather to get out and walk or bike the Greater Cincinnati region’s trails.

On Wednesday, Tri-State Trails and the Cincinnati Off Road Alliance presented a plan that could better connect Northern Kentucky for hikers and bikers. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll learn more about the access and impact the Northern Kentucky Regional Trails Plan could have.

Plus, are you up for a new adventure? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Parks and Watercraft has launched an America 250 hiking challenge.

Guests:

Jason Reser, executive director, Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance

Karen Finan, president & CEO, OneNKY Alliance

Patrick Burns, author, Footpaths blog

Wade Johnston, executive director, Tri-State Trails

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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