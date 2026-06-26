What happened to the dog warden, and what about the Madison Theater? Plus more top stories
Why has Hamilton County's dog warden resigned? What public records reveal about incidents at the animal shelter and what her supervisors say.
Plus, Covington's Madison Theater abruptly closes, leaving ticket holders in the lurch. Will the venue reopen?
And Ohio's nursing shortage, why has a solution eluded lawmakers for years.
Guests:
Erin Glynn, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Jolene Almendarez, Nothern Kentucky reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Kendall Crawford, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
Erin Gottsaker, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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