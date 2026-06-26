© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

What happened to the dog warden, and what about the Madison Theater? Plus more top stories

Published June 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Why has Hamilton County's dog warden resigned? What public records reveal about incidents at the animal shelter and what her supervisors say.

Plus, Covington's Madison Theater abruptly closes, leaving ticket holders in the lurch. Will the venue reopen?

And Ohio's nursing shortage, why has a solution eluded lawmakers for years.

Guests:

Erin Glynn, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Jolene Almendarez, Nothern Kentucky reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Kendall Crawford, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
Erin Gottsaker, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editioncincinnati animal caredog wardenMadison Theaternursesalgae blooms
Stay Connected