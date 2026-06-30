Why some foster children with nowhere else to go end up in detention

Some of the young people in Hamilton County’s youth detention have never committed a crime, they simply have no place to go.

Ohio is one of several state where foster kids can end up in the same restrictive conditions as youth who are accused of crimes, because no placements are available for them.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the crisis in the foster care system that can lead to detention for innocent young people.

Guests:



Judge Kari Bloom, Hamilton County Juvenile Court

Sarah Reis, director, Hamilton County Job and Family Services Placement Department

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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