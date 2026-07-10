Wrong ballots, dodging questions and McConnell's health

Hundreds of voters in Louisville might have gotten the wrong ballots for years, preventing them from voting in the correct races and potentially affecting election outcomes. On Cincinnati Edition, is this part of a bigger problem?

Plus, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling on Mitch McConnell to give an update on his health as the senator remains hospitalized for the fourth straight week.

Then, after Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton dodge questions from Plain Dealer readers, a reporter presses for answers. What we know about where they stand.

Guests:



Jeremy Pelzer, chief politics reporter, Cleveland Plain Dealer

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Louisville Public Media

Justin Hicks, data reporter, Louisville Public Media

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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