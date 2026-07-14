More families found sleeping in cars as homelessness increases locally

Hamilton County has seen a steady increase in homelessness for three years in a row.

And the number of people sleeping on the streets has more than doubled over the last two years – including a growing number of families found sleeping in their cars.

That’s according to Strategies to End Homelessness, the nonprofit that coordinates emergency response efforts to help people who are homeless and works to help prevent people from losing their housing.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the growing numbers, the region’s response and the impact of federal policy changes.

Guests:



Kevin Finn, president and CEO, Strategies to End Homelessness

Stacey Burge, president and CEO, Found House

Rebeka Beach, program manager, Project Connect, Cincinnati Public Schools

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

