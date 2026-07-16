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Should Ohio track repeat domestic violence offenders?

Published July 16, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Pexels

We track convicted sex offenders for the sake of public safety. Now State Representative Cecil Thomas wants a domestic violence registry for repeat offenders.
 
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the proposed database, who would maintain it and whether names could be removed eventually. Plus, why some people are raising privacy concerns.

Guests:

  • Cecil Thomas, Ohio State Representative, D-Cincinnati
  • Lisa DeGeeter, Esq., senior director for policy and prevention, Ohio Domestic Violence Network

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiondomestic violence
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