Cultural challenges Asian American families face with mental health

Suicide was the leading cause of death for Asian Americans between the ages of 15 and 24 between 2018 and 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And researchers have found a concerning increase in suicide rates among Asian American and Pacific Islander youth.

Asianati Youth is working to build resilience among young people and encourage conversations about mental health between young people and their families.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the unique cultural challenges that Asian American families face when it comes to mental health, the stereotypes that can make it more difficult to ask for help and the importance of meaningful conversations between young people and their families.

Guests:



Irene Zhang, co-chair, Asianati Youth

Mamta Bajgain, project coordinator, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation

Johan Trajano, chairman, Asian Youth Alliance

Asianati Youth will present “Building Resilience: Conversations on Youth Well-Being” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 8. More information is available here.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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