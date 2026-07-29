Why Ohio saw the largest drop in ACA enrollment

Ohio has seen the largest percentage of people dropping their coverage purchased through the Affordable Care Act market than any other state. The number is roughly 161,000 in Ohio between February 2025 and February 2026.

So why does Ohio lead the nation and what is the greater impact for patients, hospitals and the healthcare industry? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the impact.

Guests:



Joanne Pickrell, lead for the Ohio State Team, Protect Our Care

Brian O'Rourke, healthcare policy analyst, Health Policy Institute of Ohio

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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