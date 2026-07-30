What are youth voters' priorities ahead of the midterms?

We're nearly three months away from the 2026 midterm elections on Nov. 3. What's on the minds of young people voting in some of their first elections?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss key issues with young voters and what they are prioritizing in the lead up to the midterms.

Guests:



Clarke Sayre, first time voter

Cameron Hawkins, youth voter

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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