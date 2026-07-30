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Learn how you can inform WVXU's midterm election coverage >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

What are youth voters' priorities ahead of the midterms?

Published July 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Voting booths at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center.
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Voting booths at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center.

We're nearly three months away from the 2026 midterm elections on Nov. 3. What's on the minds of young people voting in some of their first elections?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss key issues with young voters and what they are prioritizing in the lead up to the midterms.

Guests:

  • Clarke Sayre, first time voter
  • Cameron Hawkins, youth voter

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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