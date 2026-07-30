Women are underrepresented in the skilled trades. A local effort is trying to change that

Women represent only 11.5% of the commercial construction workforce in the Cincinnati region and hold only about 4% of construction jobs on site.

A local initiative called She Builds is aiming to change those statistics through mentorship opportunities, scholarships and a summer camp that was held at the end of June.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the barriers women face when entering the skilled trades and how they can get involved.

Guests:



Brittney Cousins, director of workforce solutions, Allied Construction Industries

Chantal Lopez Torres, apprentice carpenter, Trade31

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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