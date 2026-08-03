The lost art of the stick shift

My first car was an old Toyota Tercel. The boxy little wagon was four-wheel drive, gold, and after an accident, had one silver door from the junk yard. But best of all it was a stick. My father taught me to drive on the winding paths of a cemetery where I blew out my first tire. I loved driving up Cincinnati's hills.

My last stick was a 1986 Saab 900 Turbo. It was a luxury car in its day. My great aunt purchased it off of a D.C. diplomat. But by the time my son was born the air conditioning had ceased operating, and it smelled like leaky gas. My husband pried it out of my hands, and we sold it for $1,000. I didn't realize at time how hard it would be to get back behind the wheel of a stick.

Selena Reder/WVXU

For manual enthusiasts the figures are grim. Less than 1% of new vehicles made for the U.S. market are stick shifts. So, if you are in the market for a stick shift your options may be limited to high-end sports cars and a dwindling stock of used vehicles.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what is driving the death of the manual transmission, the allure of the stick and the best strategy for owning and maintaining one.

Guests:



Todd Frankel, staff writer, The Washington Post

Mike Monnig, co-owner, Whities Car Care

Giuseppe Frustaci, founder, Stick Shift Driving Academy

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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