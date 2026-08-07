Max Miller won't quit, CPS changes course, Buc-ee's vs. Beavercreek, plus more top stories

U.S. Rep. Max Miller says he won't quit. The Ohio Congressman embroiled in domestic violence allegations compares his resolve to the resiliency he says President Trump displayed in 2016.

Then, Cincinnati Public Schools' board of education decides to put a property tax levy on the November ballot instead of an earned income tax.

Plus, could Cincinnati see a parks and rec merger?

And has Buc-ee's messed with the wrong rodent? Beavercreek is fighting back.

Guests:



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

