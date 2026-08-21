Lawsuit blames 911, cars plunge into Mill Creek, HHS target Ohio hospitals and more top stories
A lawsuit alleges ongoing 911 failures leading to a young man’s death after a police car hit him. On Cincinnati Edition, are there echoes of the Kyle Plush settlement?
Plus, how many cars have plunged into Mill Creek and why? The potential short-term and long-term solutions.
Then, why is HHS accusing several Ohio hospitals of insurance fraud?
And how two Ohio lawmakers are taking aim at Flock cameras.
Guests:
- Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- David Ferrara, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Esther Launstein, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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