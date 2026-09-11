Man lunges at Amy Acton, Matt Bevin in court, plus more top stories

An armed man lunges at Democrat Amy Acton at a fair in Canfield, Ohio. On Cincinnati Edition how Acton, her Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Governor Mike DeWine are responding to the attack.

Plus, former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin seeks leniency in court, but a Jefferson County judge says no for now.

Then, another Ohio community pulls the plug on its Flock Safety cameras, while Covington, Kentucky, doubles down on its law enforcement technology.

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Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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