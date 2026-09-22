Are we in a jobless boom?

Stock prices are shooting up faster than earnings, and that’s leaving a lot of frustrated employees.

On Cincinnati Edition, if you’re looking for a job or a raise, this economy might not be working for you.

We’ll ask if we are in a jobless boom and get tips on job searches and salary bumps.

Guests:



Heather Long, chief economist, Navy Federal Credit Union

Nam Vu, associate professor of economics, Miami University

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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