© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Cincinnati Edition

Are we in a jobless boom?

Published September 22, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
pexels

Stock prices are shooting up faster than earnings, and that’s leaving a lot of frustrated employees.

On Cincinnati Edition, if you’re looking for a job or a raise, this economy might not be working for you.

We’ll ask if we are in a jobless boom and get tips on job searches and salary bumps.

Guests:

  • Heather Long, chief economist, Navy Federal Credit Union
  • Nam Vu, associate professor of economics, Miami University

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editioneconomyjob huntinghiring
Stay Connected