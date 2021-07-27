-
The June jobs report is out and the U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs last month. It's an encouraging pickup from the slower pace of jobs growth over the…
Local hotels are struggling to hire enough workers to keep up with rebounding travel and tourism.Bimal Patel, board member for the Hamilton County…
Northern Kentucky businesses are facing challenges as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, but having employees work remotely will not be one of…
The Economy: What Now (from Marketplace)Tuesdays at 7 p.m. August 4 - Technology: The Pivot PointMarketplace Tech host Molly WoodDuring this recession,…
Governor Andy Beshear entered office in December, unseating an unpopular incumbent and with plans to bolster education in the state. But so far, most of…
With the economy continuing to reopen, and COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, many are left wondering: is the worst over yet? Businesses continue to face…
The Senate Banking Committee took its first look at spending under the massive CARES Act approved in March. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said more should have been done to keep U.S. workers on the payroll.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday threw some cold water on President Trump's remarks that the U.S. should "reopen" for business by mid-April.
The numbers of low-income Ohioans turning to food pantries for help are climbing. And with signs of trouble for the economy on the horizon, advocates at...
Cincinnati's first hardware accelerator, First Batch, was launched in 2012. Its success in advising entrepreneurs and growing businesses inspired the…