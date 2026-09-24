What's happening with the St. Francis Seraph Church campus in Over-the-Rhine?

It’s been 10 weeks since Cincinnati officials announced the city would help 3CDC buy the St. Francis Seraph Church campus in Over-the-Rhine.

The city and 3CDC said the purchase ensured the St. Anthony Center -- right next to the historic church -- would remain open in the short-term and continue to offer services to people who are homeless.

RELATED: Cincinnati to help 3CDC purchase Over-the-Rhine church to preserve homeless services

In the long-term, 3CDC agreed to help the city select a site and develop a Center of Care for the programs currently located at the St. Anthony Center along with and other services.

On Cincinnati Edition, we get an update on the project and discuss potential uses for the Over-the-Rhine property.

Guests:



Mary Pat Raupach, executive director, St. Francis Seraph Ministries

Katie Westbrook, senior vice president of development, 3CDC

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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