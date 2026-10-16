Flock misuse, bus strike ends and the data center factor this election

A local police lieutenant admits to using station Flock cameras to repeatedly track someone he knew. On Cincinnati Edition, the concerns over privacy and misuse of this data plus what Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich says she wants all departments to do.

Then, Princeton bus drivers return to work. Details of a tentative agreement to end a strike.

And how big a factor are data centers in this midterm election? A new poll of voters.

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Beginning at noon, call or text 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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