Princeton bus drivers and First Student reach tentative deal to end strike

First Student, the main transportation contractor for Princeton City Schools, said Tuesday night it reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the district's unionized bus drivers, who have been on strike since Oct. 1

Union leaders said they were seeking a $3 per hour wage increase in the first year of the new contract, with a $2 per hour raise in the following two years. Additional pay for drivers covering extra routes was also a part of initial demands. Details of the tentative agreement have not yet been shared.

The strike, which lasted nine school days, disrupted yellow bus services for around 5,000 Princeton students, causing a district-wide dip in attendance. Earlier this week, the district's school board approved temporary agreements with alternative contractors to provide transportation for students if the strike continued.

Princeton's bus drivers are expected to vote on the agreement Wednesday.

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