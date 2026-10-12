Kroger plans to cut thousands of corporate jobs

Cincinnati-based Kroger intends to get rid of around 3,000 corporate jobs over the coming three years, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier. The company announced the cuts Monday in a meeting and memo to staff, the newspaper reports.

WVXU has reached out to Kroger for confirmation and comment.

In July, Kroger announced it had entered a deal to buy supermarket chain Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, Inc. operates more than 200 supermarkets and standalone pharmacies across western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Its annual sales are estimated at around $9 billion.

According to a release, the purchase price of $1.65 billion includes $1.25 billion in cash consideration, and Kroger will assume around $400 million in outstanding liabilities. The transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to regulatory clearance.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Albertsons wants Kroger to pay out $8 million for the failed merger bid two years ago.

"Albertsons is accusing Kroger leaders of making 'lowball offers' to federal regulators to largely keep the most-profitable stores in the combined company, and hive off the weaker-performing ones, according to a court filing unsealed Monday," the newspaper reports. "The filing is part of Albertsons’ lawsuit against Kroger in Delaware Chancery Court following the companies’ failed deal. A bench trial is slated to begin Oct. 19 and the proceeding is expected to last about two weeks."

Kroger operates more than 2,700 supermarket and multi-department stores under 20 brands, including Ralphs, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer and King Soopers, across 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Read more:

