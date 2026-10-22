Will U.S. food prices rise even higher?
Food prices are hitting families hard, but could they go even higher?
On Cincinnati Edition, the effects of fuel prices, inflation and tariffs on grocery bills; how it's hitting foodbanks and families; and projections for next summer.
Guests:
- Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
- Geoff Mavis, owner, Jefferson Farms
- Trisha Rayner, chief development officer & VP of external affairs, Freestore Foodbank
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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