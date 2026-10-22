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Will U.S. food prices rise even higher?

Published October 22, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Shelves of bananas at a grocery store
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Food prices are hitting families hard, but could they go even higher?

On Cincinnati Edition, the effects of fuel prices, inflation and tariffs on grocery bills; how it's hitting foodbanks and families; and projections for next summer.

Guests:

  • Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities 
  • Geoff Mavis, owner, Jefferson Farms
  • Trisha Rayner, chief development officer & VP of external affairs, Freestore Foodbank

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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