© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get the latest news and voter guides for 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>
Education
Cincinnati Edition

Can teaching people more about science increase public trust?

Published October 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
people wearing white lab coats and purple rubber gloves pour water in clear containers into smaller brown bottles
Joshua A. Bickel
/
AP
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Most adults in the U.S. have at least a fair amount of confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interests, according to a Pew Research Center report.

But the report shows Americans’ confidence in scientists is still lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, and views vary significantly based on political party.

Can teaching people more about science increase public trust?

On Cincinnati Edition, we hear about science outreach efforts in Cincinnati designed to spur interest — and the role moms play in shaping science policy.

Guests:

  • Angela Potochnik, PhD, director, Center for Public Engagement with Science, University of Cincinnati
  • Brian Pollock, manager of STEM resources, Cincinnati Museum Center
  • Andrew Bernier, PhD, manager of education and research, Cincinnati Parks

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionscience
Stay Connected