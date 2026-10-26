Most adults in the U.S. have at least a fair amount of confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interests, according to a Pew Research Center report.

But the report shows Americans’ confidence in scientists is still lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, and views vary significantly based on political party.

Can teaching people more about science increase public trust?

On Cincinnati Edition, we hear about science outreach efforts in Cincinnati designed to spur interest — and the role moms play in shaping science policy.

Guests:



Angela Potochnik, PhD, director, Center for Public Engagement with Science, University of Cincinnati

Brian Pollock, manager of STEM resources, Cincinnati Museum Center

Andrew Bernier, PhD, manager of education and research, Cincinnati Parks

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

