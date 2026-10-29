Mortgage rates are complicating affordability challenges

Mortgage rates hit 7% and home prices are also high — it's a hard time to buy or sell a home.

In this market homebuyers are struggling to save enough for a down payment, and homeowners looking to sell face the likelihood of a higher mortgage rate than they are currently paying.

On Cincinnati Edition we look at the local housing market, why interest rates may feel worse now than they did in the 1970s when they were even higher, and get tips on buying or selling a home.

Guests:



Roxanne Qualls, executive sales vice president, Sibcy Cline

Gary Painter, academic director of real estate, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

