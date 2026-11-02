The power of the third party this election

Many high profile races in Ohio and Kentucky have a third party option on the ballot. In Ohio's gubernatorial race, Libertarian Don Kissick has challenged his opponents to meet him on the debate stage. Ohio's tight U.S. Senate race has two third party candidates on the ballot.

In Kentucky's 4th congressional district a Libertarian stepped in the race after Republican Ed Gallrein defeated Congressman Thomas Massie in the GOP primary. And nationwide, more third party candidates seem to making headlines in the battle for the balance of power in Congress.

Are third party candidates gaining traction this midterm? Will they act as spoilers in some races? And who is funding ads to promote their campaigns? On Cincinnati Edition we examine key races where the two major parties are lobbing accusations of a plot to spoil the race.

Guests:



David Niven, political science professor, University of Cincinnati

Ally Ross, reporter, 21 News WFMJ

George Shillcock, Reporter, WOSU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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