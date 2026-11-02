Cincinnati has nine official sister cities, in countries across much of the globe.

But how did those relationships get started, and how do they change during times of conflict or political upheaval?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the relationships between Cincinnati and its sister cities, Munich, Germany, and Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Guests:



Adam Jacob, vice president, Munich Sister City Association

Bob Herring, president, Kharkiv Sister City Partnership

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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