-
I have a lot to thank you for, Julie and Martin Weckerlein.Thank you for, years ago, helping an old journalist from falling into a spiral of cynicism…
-
Germans get ready to head to the polls in five days for their country’s national elections, deciding on a new Parliament and whether Chancellor Angela…
-
The presidential campaign and upcoming elections haven?'t been a topic of great interest just here in the United States. People around the world are…
-
In addition to the German Embassy in Washington, DC, there are eight German Consulates General throughout the United States. Herbert Quelle is the German…
-
A new Deutsche Welle poll surveying Germans ages 18-29 finds 90 percent think German unification was so successful it should be a model for other…
-
This Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. On November 9, 1989, thousands of Berliners from both East and West climbed over…
-
Last month, revelations the U.S. National Security Agency may have tapped German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cell phone caused an uproar. Now Washington…
-
Author Richard Lucas joins Mark Perzel to discuss his recent book, Axis Sally: The American Voice of Nazi Germany. It’s the true story of a Maine-born,…