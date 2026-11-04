© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
See results and the latest news in the 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Midterm results and the balance of power in Congress

Published November 4, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
Early voters at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center in Oct. 2025.
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Early voters at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center in Oct. 2025.

It’s being called the most consequential election of our lifetime. On Cincinnati Edition how will it impact the balance of power in Congress?

We look at election results locally and what they tell us about voter sentiment and the path ahead for Congress.

Guest:

  • Jim Swift, senior editor, The Bulwark

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.

Tags
Cincinnati Edition 2026 midtermsvotingCincinnati EditionCongress
Stay Connected

Cincinnati Edition does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.

Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent Cincinnati Edition, WVXU or Cincinnati Public Radio.