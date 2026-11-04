Midterm results and the balance of power in Congress

It’s being called the most consequential election of our lifetime. On Cincinnati Edition how will it impact the balance of power in Congress?

We look at election results locally and what they tell us about voter sentiment and the path ahead for Congress.

Guest:



Jim Swift, senior editor, The Bulwark

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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