COVID season is back, lest you forget

Have COVID infections, masking and shots become a distant memory for you?

Well, doctors say now is not the time to forget. This could be a brutal season for COVID, flu and RSV cases. And new research suggests repeated COVID cases put you at higher risk for long COVID.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss new research into long COVID and whether doctors still recommend you get the vaccine.

Guests:

Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, vice chair for clinical research for internal medicine, University of Cincinnati

Dr. Stephen Feagins, medical director, Hamilton County Public Health

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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