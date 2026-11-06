Blue wave hits Ohio, tight races in Northern Kentucky could require recounts and more top stories

A blue wave rolled across the United States on election night and flipped the Ohio governor's office for the first time in two decades. Additionally, wins in Ohio's special election for U.S. Senate and the race for Secretary of State went to Democrats.

In Kentucky, a Democrat won the 6th congressional district in the Lexington area. The 4th congressional district seat went to Republican Ed Gallrein, but some races in Northern Kentucky remain too close to call and might result in a recount.

Plus, while many Southwest Ohio first responder levies passed, the Batavia Township fire levy remains too close to call.

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