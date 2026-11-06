© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
See results and the latest news in the 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Blue wave hits Ohio, tight races in Northern Kentucky could require recounts and more top stories

Published November 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

A blue wave rolled across the United States on election night and flipped the Ohio governor's office for the first time in two decades. Additionally, wins in Ohio's special election for U.S. Senate and the race for Secretary of State went to Democrats.

In Kentucky, a Democrat won the 6th congressional district in the Lexington area. The 4th congressional district seat went to Republican Ed Gallrein, but some races in Northern Kentucky remain too close to call and might result in a recount.

Plus, while many Southwest Ohio first responder levies passed, the Batavia Township fire levy remains too close to call.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected

Cincinnati Edition does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.

Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent Cincinnati Edition, WVXU or Cincinnati Public Radio.