Cincinnati’s historic neighborhoods have been celebrated for years as great backdrops for Hollywood movies. Now, a new study finds those neighborhoods have a significant economic impact, too.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the findings put out in the Economic Impact of Historic Preservation Study.

Guests:



Donovan Rypkema, principal, PlaceEconomics

Beth Johnson, executive director, Cincinnati Preservation

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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