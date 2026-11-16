The economic impact of historic preservation in Cincinnati
Cincinnati’s historic neighborhoods have been celebrated for years as great backdrops for Hollywood movies. Now, a new study finds those neighborhoods have a significant economic impact, too.
On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the findings put out in the Economic Impact of Historic Preservation Study.
Guests:
- Donovan Rypkema, principal, PlaceEconomics
- Beth Johnson, executive director, Cincinnati Preservation
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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