The impact of historic preservation is often discussed in a region like ours, with an aging housing stock and a resurgence in urban revitalization. From…
Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September. We're calling this weekend's show…
In honor of the 75th anniversary of King Records this month, the last special I'm producing has a potpourri of topics from a look at the Tokyo Happy Coats…
ArtPlace America works to position arts and culture as an integral part of community planning and development to help strengthen the social, physical, and…
May is Preservation Month in Cincinnati. Which seems appropriate, given the current dispute over whether to preserve or demolish the former Dennison…
City planner and urban designer Jeff Speck believes America has a variety of problems, from public health to the economy, that could be solved by making…
From county courthouses to country stores, ghost towns to lost bridges, the Anderson Ferry to the Great Miami Railroad Bridge, Satolli Glassmeyer and his…
Greater Cincinnati is blessed with a wealth of interesting buildings, featuring a variety of architectural styles, including many beautiful structures…
As the Cincinnati Preservation Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary, the organization'?s original mission to save Native American and early…
A revitalization study of Cincinnati's Walnut Hills neighborhoods gets underway Tuesday afternoon. Margo Warminski with the Cincinnati Preservation…