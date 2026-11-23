Many Ohio communities pass restrictions on data centers
Ohio voters say no to data centers, with ballot measures banning or restricting their development passing by wide margins across the state.
On Cincinnati Edition, the implications for the large-scale projects. We talk to residents behind the ballot measures and folks in the data center industry.
Guests:
- Doug Swain, president, Logistix
- Barry Blankenship, Trenton resident
- John Nicely, chairman, Protect Perry and Lake Erie
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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