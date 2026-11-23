Ohio voters say no to data centers, with ballot measures banning or restricting their development passing by wide margins across the state.

On Cincinnati Edition, the implications for the large-scale projects. We talk to residents behind the ballot measures and folks in the data center industry.

Guests:



Doug Swain, president, Logistix

Barry Blankenship, Trenton resident

John Nicely, chairman, Protect Perry and Lake Erie

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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