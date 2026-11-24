Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is vowing to fight the spread of measles. His announcement came hours after the U.S. lost its measles-elimination status. But it also comes after months of Kennedy questioning the safety of vaccines.

Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are all seeing hundreds of cases of measles. And now we are headed into the holiday season with travel and family get togethers. What do you need to know about cases of infection and stopping the spread of measles?

On Cincinnati Edition we talk with a health expert about local cases, vaccination and holiday gatherings.

Guest:



Stephen Feagins, MD, medical director, Hamilton County Public Health

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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