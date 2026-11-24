More than half of Delta Air Lines flights had delays Sunday after a problem with an automation system.

And that was less than a week after a malfunction in the FAA’s network led to a nationwide ground stop that was the longest in 25 years.

If you’re traveling for the holidays, what should you expect?

On Cincinnati Edition, we get insights on air travel, road-tripping and tips on how to save money on your holiday vacations.

Guests:



Larry Krauter, CEO, CVG Airport

Chelsea Sick, manager of public and government affairs, AAA Club Alliance

Elaine Glusac, Frugal Traveler columnist, New York Times

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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