Traveling for the holidays? Here's what you can expect
More than half of Delta Air Lines flights had delays Sunday after a problem with an automation system.
And that was less than a week after a malfunction in the FAA’s network led to a nationwide ground stop that was the longest in 25 years.
If you’re traveling for the holidays, what should you expect?
On Cincinnati Edition, we get insights on air travel, road-tripping and tips on how to save money on your holiday vacations.
Guests:
- Larry Krauter, CEO, CVG Airport
- Chelsea Sick, manager of public and government affairs, AAA Club Alliance
- Elaine Glusac, Frugal Traveler columnist, New York Times
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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