In January, Democrats will take control of both the U.S. Senate and House. Many politicians who ran this year in the midterms campaigned on reducing the financial strain Americans are facing.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss how incoming members of Congress could deliver on affordability and whether they can keep their campaign promises to lower the cost of living.

Guests:



Chabeli Carrazana, economy and child care reporter, the 19th

Alex Jacquez, senior vice president of policy, advocacy, and research, Groundwork Collaborative

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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