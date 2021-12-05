The Cincinnati Bearcats are heading to the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve

The undefeated University of Cincinnati Bearcats have a date with Alabama on New Year's Eve. The 13-0 American Athletic Conference champions end the season at No. 4 in the final College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings released Sunday, and are the only undefeated team left this season.

The Bearcats will face top-seeded Alabama (12-1) on Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Cincinnati is the first non-Power Five Conference team to make the College Football Playoff. This is the team's second consecutive New Year's Eve game and its first Cotton Bowl appearance. Alabama won a CFP semifinal in the Cotton Bowl six years ago.

UC has two wins over Top 25 teams this season, including over Notre Dame, which finished in the fifth spot. Alabama is making a record seventh appearance in eight years in a playoff game, and is playing its 12th CFP game.