Bengals fall short in first Super Bowl game in 33 years

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California on Sunday.

Just two seasons ago, the Bengals were the worst team in the NFL. This season, they came up just one game short of being the top team in the league.

Cincinnati's road to the Super Bowl was not an easy one. The Bengals won their first playoff game in over 30 years when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card. They then went on to defeat the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, the first road playoff win in franchise history. The following week, the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Bengals' play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard told WVXU that Cincinnati was embracing it's underdog status ahead of the big game.

"Tight end C.J. Uzomah famously said at the beginning of training camp at a fan gathering, 'Why not us?' That kind of became the rallying cry early and then at the end of the year, Joe Burrow flipped it and said, 'You know what? I don't like that anymore. We're no longer underdogs. We've proven we can beat anybody on our schedule, so let's change it from, 'Why not us?' to 'It is us.' "

The Rams were favored to win Super Bowl LVI. At the beginning of the season, the Bengals odds were 100 to 1.

Multiple Bengals picked up honors for their work during the regular season. Quarterback Joe Burrow was named AP Comeback Player of the Year after returning from tearing both his ACL and MCL to lead the league in completion percentage. Pro Bowl rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year after making 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson was named to the PFWA All-Rookie special teams.

Along with Chase, defensive end Trey Hendrickson and running back Joe Mixon were voted to the Pro Bowl. Hendrickson arrived to Cincinnati as a free agent during the offseason and picked up 13 sacks this season. Mixon rushed for over 1,000 yards for the season.