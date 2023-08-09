© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Sports

Putt-putt has a national championship competition, and Erlanger is hosting it this year

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
a man in a white baseball cap, red shirt, khaki shorts and black sneakers readies a golf shot on a putt-putt course
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU
Concentration is key for these putt-putt professionals, trying to ultimately win about $4,000 in Erlanger.

By the end of the day Friday, there will be a new national champion in the world of putt-putt. The intense mini-golf competition is playing out in Erlanger on the last wooden rail course in the nation.

Sixty-eight professionals have converged on Putt-Putt Golf of Erlanger. The course is tucked behind the Erlanger Town Center on Dixie Highway. Owner Kevin Shea says the Professional Putter's Association contacted him last year to see if he would host.

The national championship is the culmination of a year's worth of tournaments for 61-year-old Rainey Statum. "This year's probably the busiest I've been," he says. "I've traveled to Arizona, to North Carolina, to Florida, here — everywhere — just to have fun with my buddies and trying to beat them."

Ann Thompson
/
WVXU

Statum describes putt-putt as a mix of golf and billiards.

There are no gimmicky waterfalls or clown heads here. It's straight putting, and the ability to bank off the wall to sink the ball in one shot. The tournament's Jeffrey Smith says most non-professionals make the same mistake.

"Most people that come to play mini golf or putt-putt just hit the ball way too hard," he says. "You want the ball to end up at the hold, not flying 50 feet past it."

Championship play continues through Friday from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has decades of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting.
